Moharram symbolises spirit of sacrifice: Telangana Governor
By IANS | Published: July 29, 2023 10:31 AM 2023-07-29T10:31:38+5:30 2023-07-29T10:35:02+5:30
Hyderabad, July 29 Muharram symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice which is revered above all virtues of mankind, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Saturday.
It commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of the
Holy Prophet, who selflessly gave up his life in the pursuit of true belief, the Governor said in her message.
She noted that the essence of Moharram lies in remembering goodness and
sacrifice.
“Let us strive to emulate the spirit of Moharram embodying humanism which
is central place in Islam. May its ideals of sacrifice, peace and justice continue to inspire us”.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar, in his message, said that Moharram
symbolises sacrifice.
He stated that every year sacrifices of Imam Hasan, Imam Hussain and others
are remembered.
The Chief Minister pointed out that in Telangana, Hindus and Muslims have
been observing Moharram for generations. Observed as ‘Peerla Panduga’, it
symbolises cultural unity of Hindus and Muslims.
KCR said that Moharram reflects ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb’ of Telangana and it
is a role model for the entire country.
--IANS
