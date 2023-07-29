Moharram symbolises spirit of sacrifice: Telangana Governor

Hyderabad, July 29 Muharram symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice which is revered above all virtues of mankind, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Saturday.

It commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of the

Holy Prophet, who selflessly gave up his life in the pursuit of true belief, the Governor said in her message.

She noted that the essence of Moharram lies in remembering goodness and

sacrifice.

“Let us strive to emulate the spirit of Moharram embodying humanism which

is central place in Islam. May its ideals of sacrifice, peace and justice continue to inspire us”.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar, in his message, said that Moharram

symbolises sacrifice.

He stated that every year sacrifices of Imam Hasan, Imam Hussain and others

are remembered.

The Chief Minister pointed out that in Telangana, Hindus and Muslims have

been observing Moharram for generations. Observed as ‘Peerla Panduga’, it

symbolises cultural unity of Hindus and Muslims.

KCR said that Moharram reflects ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb’ of Telangana and it

is a role model for the entire country.

--IANS

