Mohit Kamboj denies involvement in Baba Siddique murder case, calls for fair probe

Mumbai, Jan 28 The investigation into the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique has taken another turn, with his son Zeeshan Siddique alleging links between his father and BJP leader Mohit Kamboj in connection with slum redevelopment projects in Bandra.

Baba Siddique, who was expected to be nominated to the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC), was shot dead on October 12 last year, leaving the political and real estate circles of Mumbai in shock.

Zeeshan Siddique claimed that his father had documented interactions with multiple builders and politicians, including Mohit Kamboj, in relation to redevelopment projects.

He also mentioned WhatsApp communications on the day of the murder, specifically between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., concerning a project managed by Mundra Builders.

Zeeshan also shared a video purportedly showing members of Mundra Builders using abusive language against his father while addressing slum dwellers.

Following the allegations, Mohit Kamboj issued a public statement refuting any involvement in the murder and condemning the allegations.

"It was presented in a twisted manner. Baba Siddique was a good friend of mine. We spoke two to three times a day," said Kamboj.

"On the evening of the murder, I had a conversation with him. We were part of the NDA and discussed politics and general topics. We both lived in Bandra and shared a good relationship," he added.

He went on to dismiss Zeeshan Siddique’s claims, accusing him of misrepresenting the situation.

"I strongly condemn the attempt to twist Zeeshan Siddique's statement. The truth about Baba Siddique’s murder must come out, and the guilty must face the harshest punishment. I urge the Mumbai Police to thoroughly investigate and reveal the motive behind this heinous crime," Kamboj further said.

Zeeshan Siddique also named Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab in his statement to the Mumbai Police, who was reportedly involved in assuring residents about choosing reliable developers.

The case has also drawn attention to the murky nexus between politics and real estate in Mumbai, particularly in the lucrative slum redevelopment sector.

