Mokama Assembly Election Result 2025: JDU Candidate Anant Kumar Singh Leading by 2,716 Votes After First Round of Counting

The Janta Dal United (JDU) candidate Anant Kumar Singh is currently leading by 2,716 votes over RJD's Veena Devi after the first round of counting on Friday, November 14, according to the data on the Election Commission website. The counting for the Bihar Assembly election begins at 8 am.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Sattu Parathas Prepared at BJP Headquarters in Delhi as Counting Begins.

Mokama is a prominent seat in Patna district. Singh in the last Assembly polls, had won with a 35,757-vote margin. He has been contesting from the seat since 2005. He first joined and contested on the JDU ticket and later switched to the RJD and also contested as an Independent candidate.

JD(U)'s Anant Kumar Singh leads in Mokama by 2,716 votes after first round of counting, RJD's Veena Devi trails: EC.#BiharElectionsWithPTI#BiharResultsWithPTIpic.twitter.com/XQERvuqksn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025

#WATCH | Bihar Assembly Election Results | Litti Chokha, Rasgulla and other items being prepared at the residence of RJD leader Veena Devi in Mokama ahead of the beginning of counting of votes for #BiharElections2025.



Veena Devi is contesting against JDU's Anant Kumar Singh and… pic.twitter.com/jhGLWCFMbL — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025

In the 2020 Assembly polls, Anant Singh, contesting as an RJD candidate, won Mokama with a strong margin. He secured 78,721 votes (52.99%) and defeated JDU’s Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh, who got 42,964 votes (28.92%). LJP’s Suresh Singh Nishad came third with 13,331 votes (8.97%).

However, RJD leader Veena Devi is confidence of winning Mokama seat as preparation of traditional dishes has began, including Litti Chokha, Rasgulla and other items.