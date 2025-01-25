Mokama firing: Anant Singh's case transferred to MP-MLA court

Patna Jan 25 Former MLA Anant Kumar Singh, who surrendered in the Barh sub-divisional court in connection with the Mokama firing case, will now face proceedings in the MP-MLA Special Court in Patna.

The case pertains to the firing incident in Mokama, in which Anant is accused of several offences, including obstructing government work, misbehaving with law enforcement personnel, issuing threats, and causing disturbance by firing in a public area.

The case was initially registered based on the statement of Prahlad Kumar Jha, the in charge of Panchmahala Police Station.

Following Anant Singh's surrender, the matter was transferred from the Barh Sub-Divisional court and now in the special court in Patna, designated for cases involving MPs and MLAs. Anant Singh, a controversial figure in Bihar politics, is currently lodged in Beur Central Jail, Patna, where he awaits the continuation of the judicial process.

In addition to the ongoing case involving Anant, three more FIRs were registered at Pachmahala police station.

One FIR was registered against six individuals, including Sonu Singh, his brother Monu Singh, their father Pramod Singh, their mother Urmila Devi, and Dilip Singh, a resident of Dahaur village in Barh, along with one other individual. The complaint was lodged by Uday Yadav, a supporter of Anant Singh, who was injured during a clash on Wednesday and is currently undergoing treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Uday Yadav lodged a fourth FIR in this matter.

According to the FIR, Uday Yadav alleged that Sonu and his father Pramod allegedly fired on him using AK 47, which escalated into the incident.

So far, four cases have been registered at Panchmahala Police Station in connection with this series of events, highlighting the escalating tensions among the involved parties.

The first FIR was lodged by Mukesh Singh, the house owner, who complained against Sonu Singh and Monu Singh, accusing them of illegally grabbing his property.

It is alleged that Sonu-Monu locked the house, prompting Mukesh to seek intervention. Urmila Devi, the mother of Sonu Singh, filed a counter-FIR against Anant Singh and his supporters, claiming that they attacked her house during the confrontation.

The police registered an FIR against Sonu, Monu, their associates, Anant and his men. This FIR mentions a scuffle with the police that occurred when officers attempted to unlock Mukesh's house.

