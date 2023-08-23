Molestation case: Victim in Goa claims pressure to withdraw case

Panaji, Aug 23 A woman who was allegedly molested by a septuagenarian doctor in Goa has now claimed that she is being pressurised to withdraw the case.

On August 19, a-77-year-old doctor in South Goa was booked for allegedly molesting a 27-year-old female patient at his clinic.

"I had fever, hence I had gone to the doctor. He told me to take off my undergarments and touched me inappropriately. I want justice," the victim said, speaking to reporters here.

"Whatever he has done is not right. He may have done the same to several others, but the victims must be afraid to come forward. Now a social worker who is helping me with this case is pressurised to withdraw the case. I want to make an appeal to the people to stand with us and help us," she said.

A senior police officer said that a case has been registered against the doctor and investigation is presently underway.

"The incident allegedly took place on August 16. The victim had visited the doctor's clinic in the evening. According to her, the doctor molested her after asking to her to take off her clothes,” the officer said.

The case is being probed by the Margao police.

