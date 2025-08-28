'Moment of pride for Gujarat': CM Bhupendra Patel on inauguration of end-to-end OSAT facility in Sanand

Sanand (Gujarat), Aug 28 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in the presence of Union IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, inaugurated one of the country’s first end-to-end Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Sanand on Thursday. The plant has been developed by CG Power and is expected to produce India’s first “Made-in-India” chip in the coming months.

Calling the inauguration a “moment of pride for Gujarat", CM Patel said the facility marks India’s entry into a sector once thought unattainable.

“The chips manufactured here will take India closer to self-reliance. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership, India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy, with an estimated 20 per cent contribution to global growth in the near future," he said.

Union Minister Vaishnaw lauded Gujarat’s pioneering role in the sector, noting that it was the first state to launch a dedicated semiconductor policy in 2022.

“The Prime Minister’s vision is to make India a global hub for semiconductors. Already, 270 universities and institutes are working to develop skilled talent in this field, ensuring India remains a talent powerhouse. Soon, India’s first chip designed and manufactured entirely within the country will roll out from this very plant,” he said.

Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput said that Sanand, alongside Dholera, is fast emerging as a semiconductor hub in addition to its established automobile and manufacturing base.

He credited Gujarat’s investor-friendly policies, single-window clearances, and infrastructure for attracting four semiconductor projects approved by the Centre — more than any other state. CG Power Chairman Vellayan Subbiah said the facility was not only a milestone for the company but for the nation.

“This launch brings India one step closer to semiconductor self-reliance,” he said.

The launch event was attended by state and central officials, industry leaders, and employees of CG Power. The pilot line of the Sanand facility is expected to roll out India’s first indigenous chip shortly.

While India’s overall semiconductor market is estimated at $38–54 billion in 2024–25, Gujarat stands out as the primary semiconductor hub in the country.

The state hosts three out of five centrally approved semiconductor projects, including major investments in fabrication, assembly, and testing facilities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor