Moments after take-off, Patna-Delhi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing

Patna, Jan 3 A Patna-Delhi IndiGo flight (6E2074) on Wednesday made an emergency landing minutes after take-off from the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here after developing a technical glitch.

The flight was carrying 187 passengers, including rebel JD-U MP Sunil Kumar Pintu and Bihar Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha.

The flight took off from Patna at around 12 noon and soon its front hydraulic wheel got jammed and did not go inside the aircraft.

The pilots contacted ATC Patna and informed them about the technical glitch. The ATC immediately got into action as the aircraft landed safely at the Patna airport.

Following the incident, the passengers were shifted to another IndiGo aircraft, which Sunil Kumar Pintu and Sanjay Jha didn't board.

“I was travelling to Delhi on an IndiGo flight, which had to make emergency landing after developing a technical snag,” Pintu said after coming out of the airport.

“All passengers are safe,” Jha added.

