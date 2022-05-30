Monday's severe thunderstorm saw squally winds of 100 kmph

New Delhi, May 30 The squally winds of 100 kmph speed, as recorded at Safdarjung observatory on Monday, wrought a trail of destruction across Delhi NCR but it was not a singular such weather phenomenon in recent years for this time of the year.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) records showed that in recent years, 2018 too had recorded similar high speed winds in pre-monsoon season in the months of May and June, as witnessed by data from Safdarjung - base station for Delhi - and Palam, two of the oldest weather stations in Delhi.

In 2018, on May 13, Safdarjung recorded 109 kmph windspeed while Palam recorded 96 kmph. In 2018 itself, on June 1, Safdarjung recorded 98 kmph while Palam recorded 105 kmph. Again in 2018, on June 9, Safdarjung recorded 96 kmph while it was 104 kmph at Palam. On May 13, 2018, Palam recorded 96 kmph.

Incidentally, on Monday, even when temperature fell by almost 15 degrees at Safdarjung and other stations in central and south Delhi, at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi, it remained at 40 degrees Celsius at 6.30 pm.

Explaining the reason for it, senior IMD scientist, R.K. Jenamani said: "The wind wise and cloud-wise storm in RADAR shows it to be intense part, may be of 100 kmph wind, mostly at east and central parts of Delhi. Palam, too, reported only 50-70 kmph winds and much less rainfall. The temperature fall too was less at Palam."

Heavy rains, accompanied with squally winds and thunder and lightning, lashed Delhi NCR, especially central, east and south Delhi, on Monday evening, and not just brought down the mercury but also led to flooding of roads, followed by traffic jams and leaving a trail of scores of uprooted trees.

