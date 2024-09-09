Money for Puja committees refusing state donations will be allotted to others, says Mamata

Kolkata, Sep 9 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the Durga Puja funds for the community Puja committees refusing to accept the money will now be allotted to other committees who are yet to be enlisted for donation.

Her announcement comes in the wake of several Puja committees saying that they will refuse the state government donation as a token protest against the ghastly rape and murder of a woman junior doctor at state-run R.G Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata last month.

"Those who have the capability will not accept that. I do not have anything to say about that. So in that case the money allotted for the committees who have refused to accept will be allotted to those committees who are yet to receive that (money)," Banerjee told media persons after an administrative meeting with the top police officials and bureaucrats amid the continuing protests over the rape and murder issue.

She also issued an appeal to the people to refrain from their continuing mass protests and return to the festival mood for the forthcoming Durga Puja festival.

"If you stay on the roads every night, it causes inconvenience for many people, especially elders. There is a bar on using microphones after 10 p.m. We have ignored that so far. So I will request all of you to get back to the festival mood. I will also request CBI to ensure justice,” the Chief Minister said.

Echoing the direction from the Supreme Court to the protesting junior doctors to join duty by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, she also issued an appeal to the protesting doctors to resume their services, and also said that she was ready to meet with their delegation.

Banerjee claimed that the state government had accepted all the demands that the junior doctors placed on the state Health Department recently.

"All the protest demonstrations were made without seeking our permission. I am again requesting the junior doctors to get back to duty. If you still have anything to say, you are welcome. You send a delegation of five to ten persons. I am ready to speak to you," the Chief Minister said.

She once again complimented the police for showing restraint in handling the protest movement which at times turned violent. "The police personnel have been beaten up. Still, they have shown restraint," the Chief Minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor