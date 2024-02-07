Monitor activities of terrorist associates, IGP Kashmir directs officers

Srinagar, Feb 7 Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi presided over a security review meeting on Wednesday with officers of police, intelligence agencies, and other security forces to discuss various strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing law enforcement efforts and ensuring public safety in view of the auspicious occasion of Mehraj-ul-Alam.

Birdi was briefed by the participating officers about the security measures put in place to tackle any untoward incident across the Kashmir Valley.

"He was also briefed about the action taken against the terrorist associates as well as the inimical elements. The officers were also directed to generate actionable inputs to thwart attempts of anti-national elements to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the valley," a police statement said.

"IGP Kashmir underscored the necessity to fortify the security grid, aiming to prevent potential terror attacks and maintain seamless coordination among the various forces operating on the ground."

Birdi directed officers to closely monitor the activities of terrorist associates and ensure strict legal measures are taken against them. He also emphasised the need to strengthen intelligence networks, particularly in districts near the Line of Control (LoC) where the possibility of terrorist infiltration exists.

