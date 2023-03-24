"Monitoring situation currently...": Delhi Health Minister amid rise in Covid-19 cases

New Delhi [India], March 24 : Noting the sudden spurt of Covid-19 cases in the national capital in 24 hours, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday said that the government is continuously monitoring the situation.

"Delhi government has issued the advisory and we are continuously monitoring the situation," Delhi Health Minister said.

While talking to on the Covid situation in the city, Bhardwaj said, "Delhi was not mentioned in the central government's advisory on Covid. It was issued to Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Although cases are rising so there will be an impact on Delhi too. In view of this, we have issued an advisory."

"Both covid and influenza have similar symptoms and preventive measures. While coughing and sneezing, maintaining distance and avoiding going to crowded places etc. are included in that advisory. Advertisements will also be given to make people aware of these," the minister said.

However, the covid cases are rising in Delhi, but the number of patients admitted to hospitals is low. According to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, a total of 27 covid patients are currently admitted to Delhi hospitals, while 250 covid patients are in home isolation. At present, over 99 per cent of the beds reserved for covid are vacant in Delhi.

The Health Minister said, "we have kept beds reserved for covid patients, since the last wave. Those covid dedicated beds have not been released till now. A few days back, the file came to me to release these beds, but still, they are reserved for covid patients."

According to the health bulletin, a total of 7,984 beds are reserved for covid in Delhi government hospitals and only 27 of them have been occupied by now. And, a total of 7,957 beds are still vacant now.

As reported earlier, Delhi Health Department on Friday said that the city recorded 152 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

While the total number of active cases reached 424, the positivity rate jumped to 6.66 per cent.

According to the bulletin, 74 Covid patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,81,492.

Also, with no death from Covid reported over the last 24 hours, the overall toll in the national capital remained at 26,524.

