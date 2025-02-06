Monkey Attack in Bareilly: Man Dies After Falling from Terrace While Saving His Wife In Uttar Pradesh

A 61-year-old man, Jagdish Kumar, tragically lost his life after falling from the terrace of his house while attempting to escape a monkey attack in the Kalibari area of Bareilly on Tuesday. The incident unfolded when Jagdish’s wife was attacked by monkeys while collecting clothes. Hearing the distress, Jagdish rushed to her aid, but the monkeys approached him, causing him to panic. In his haste to flee, he fell over the terrace railing and plummeted into the alley below, sustaining fatal injuries. His family rushed him to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

Jagdish, a property dealer by profession, is survived by his wife and son. Local residents have long voiced concerns over the increasing monkey menace in the area, but no effective action has been taken. Harishankar Kashyap, the local councillor, shared, "We had raised the issue with the municipal corporation, who assured us that a team would come to capture the monkeys, but no action was ever taken.

The situation is so bad that it’s nearly impossible to access the roof without a stick. If the municipal corporation had acted on our complaints, Jagdish might still be alive." Baradari police station SHO Dhananjay Pandey confirmed that since the death was the result of an animal-related accident, no formal complaint could be lodged. The family chose to cremate the body without an autopsy.