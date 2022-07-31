Monkeypox patient dies in Kerala

A 22-year-old man in Kerala who was suspected of Monkeypox virus has died due to infection. Health officials have transferred the samples to the National Institute of Virology, the regional centre in Alappuzha, for confirmation.

The doctor said “There were no red marks or blisters when he got admitted. But later such symptoms started appearing on his body."

“Since he came from the high-risk UAE, he was admitted to an isolation ward.” The relative of the dead patient said that he returned from the UAE three days ago and was suffering from a high fever.

A senior Union health ministry official said “We should not jump the gun yet. Let his reports come back. From initial reports, he did not have full-blown monkeypox symptoms. So, there is a good chance that the report comes back negative."

“Of thousands of cases reported across the world, only five deaths have been reported from monkeypox so far.”