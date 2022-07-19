Monkeypox testing begins in Kerala: State Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday informed that the state has started Monkeypox testing at NIV Alapuzha.

"Testing has started at NIV Alapuzha. Kits have been brought to NIV Alapuzha from Pune. Samples from districts are now being sent to Alapuzha for testing. A new disease has been reported in the state. Following that testing is being conducted by taking all precautions. Testing samples in Kerala will reduce the time duration to get the result," said Veena George.

India reported its second case of monkeypox in Kerala's Kannur district on July 18.

A 31-year-old man has contracted the infection and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The first case of the monkeypox virus also originated in India on July 14 after a UAE traveller returned to Kerala. He has been admitted to Thiruvananthapuram medical college.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonotic infection caused by the monkeypox virus. It spreads mostly from human contact.

The multidisciplinary central team of officials has been already deployed by the Union Health Ministry.

Those in close contact with him have been put under surveillance, the minister added.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday released new guidelines for the management of the Monkeypox disease. The Ministry listed out points for the general masses to avoid the contradiction of the disease which included avoiding contact with dead or wild animals (rodents, monkeys).

The official toalso said that no need to panic all fresh guidelines has been issued to all States and UTs.

"No need to panic as Centre has given fresh directions to all the states and Union Territories regarding Monkeypox. It spreads through close contact with lesions, body fluids, prolonged contact with Respiratory Droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding," said official sources.

The health secretary asked all the states and union territories to take key actions like orientation and regular re-orientation of all key stakeholders including health screening teams at points of entries (PoEs), disease surveillance teams, doctors working in hospitals about common signs and symptoms, differential diagnosis, case definitions for suspect/probable/confirmed cases and contacts, contact tracing and other surveillance activities that need to be undertaken following detection of a case, testing, IPC protocols, clinical management etc.

He further asked to screen and test all suspect cases at points of entry and in the community.

"Patient isolation (until all lesions have resolved and scabs have completely fallen off), protection of ulcers, symptomatic and supportive therapies, continued monitoring and timely treatment of complications remain the key measures to prevent mortality," he said.

Bhushan said that the intensive risk communication directed at healthcare workers identified sites in health facilities (such as skin, paediatric OPDs, immunization clinics, intervention sites identified by NACO etc.), as well as the general public about simple preventive strategies and the need for prompt reporting of cases, needs to be undertaken.

The hospitals must be identified and adequate human resource and logistic support should be ensured at identified hospitals equipped to manage suspect/confirmed cases of Monkeypox.

"I am sure, States/UTs shall make all efforts to ensure effective preparedness and take required action as per the guidelines. Union Ministry of Health shall continue to monitor the situation closely and will extend all requisite support in this regard," he added.

According to WHO South East Asia regional director the region has been on alert for Monkeypox.

"The Region has been on alert for monkeypox. Countries have been taking measures to rapidly detect and take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of monkeypox," said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia.

"WHO has been supporting Member countries in the Region assess the risk for monkeypox and strengthen their capacities to prepare and respond to the evolving multi-country outbreak," she said.

( With inputs from ANI )

