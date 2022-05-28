Monkeypox: Trivitron healthcare announces development of RT-PCR based kit for monkeypox-virus

The monkeypox virus is on the rise worldwide. The monkeypox virus has so far infected more than 20 countries. According to the World Health Organization, about 200 monkeypox patients have been diagnosed worldwide so far. Meanwhile, good news is coming from India. An Indian private healthcare company has developed a real-time RT PCR kit to detect the monkeypox virus.

Indian private healthcare company Ttrivitron Healthcare on Friday announced the development of a real-time RT-PCR kit to detect the monkeypox, orthopox virus. Trivitron Healthcare says its research and development team has developed an RT-PCR-based kit to detect the monkeypox virus.

Trivitron's MonkeyPox Real-Time PCR Kit is a four color fluorescence based kit. This kit can differentiate between smallpox and monkeypox in a single tube. The company says it takes an hour to get the report. In the four-gene RT-PCR kit, the first group detects viruses in the orthopox group and the second and third monkeypox and smallpox viruses.