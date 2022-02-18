Monkeys damage 34 CCTV camera in election control room

A shocking incident has taken place in Pilibhit during the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Security cameras have been vandalized around the election control room in Pilibhit Bazar Samiti. A total of 52 CCTVs were installed in the election control room. Officials on election duty were shocked to find that 34 of the cameras were faulty. At first, all the officials suspected that this was an act of a leader or activist of a political party. They were also preparing to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission. However, when the matter was investigated before the complaint was lodged, it was revealed that this act was done by monkeys. A gang of monkeys broke into the control room set up in the Bazar Samiti and smashed the cameras. According to media reports, the ADM of Pilibhit said that 52 CCTV cameras were installed around the election control room set up in the market committee. A CCTV camera cost Rs 2,500. Strong rooms have been set up in the premises of the market to house EVM and VVPAT machines.

These CCTV cameras were installed for the security of the room. The monkeys have damaged 34 of the 52 cameras. The ADM said three squads have been deployed to keep the monkeys away from the Bazar Samiti premises. A team has nine members. The team has so far caught seven monkeys. In addition, 25 security personnel are deployed here round the clock. The EVM and VVPAT machines were housed in separate rooms. They are safe, he said. According to the ADM of Pilibhit, the damaged CCTV cameras have been replaced with new ones. Grease is applied to the CCTV cameras and cord protection. So that the monkeys can't spoil it. The Forest Department Squad Chiefs deployed around the Election Control Room and Strong Room in Mandai area said that the responsibility of each squad has been assigned to the Sub-Range Officer. Besides, a forest inspector and a ranger have also been deployed at the spot. Along with them, 6 other forest workers have also been kept on duty. These teams have been given the responsibility of keeping the monkeys away from the Bazar Samiti and catching them and releasing them in the forest.

