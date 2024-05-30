Monsoon 2024 Update: Southwest Monsoon Arrives in Kerala, Expected in Maharashtra on this Date

For the past few days, farmers in the state have been eagerly for monsoon to arrive. Last year, farmers suffered huge losses due to the late onset of monsoon. This year too, farmers were worried about whether the rains would start on time. The temperature in the country had also increased significantly. The temperature in Delhi reached a record high yesterday. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has given a big update today. The monsoon has entered Kerala today.

The monsoon has entered northeast India and Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Monsoon is expected to arrive in Maharashtra in the next 10 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The southwest monsoon entered most parts of Kerala and northeast India on May 30, 2024. Light rain is likely to occur in Konkan today, the department said.



Every year, the monsoon enters Kerala on June 1, this year the meteorological department had predicted that the monsoon would arrive in Kerala on May 31, but the monsoon entered Kerala a day earlier, on May 30.

When is Monsoon arriving in Maharashtra?

Monsoon makes its way to the state after it arrives in Kerala. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the monsoon is likely to arrive in Maharashtra in the next 10 days i.e. June 10.