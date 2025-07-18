Monsoon Chaos in Rajasthan: Heavy Rains Flood Hospitals and Streets, Orange Alert Issued

In Rajasthan, moderate to heavy rains lashed the state on Friday morning. In Ajmer city, where a yellow alert is in place, severe waterlogging was reported due to the monsoon rains. The IMD has issued an orange alert forecasting more rainfall in the region.For the rest of Rajasthan, an orange alert has been issued for six districts - Tonk, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Bundi, Kota and Baran.The incessant showers have exposed the condition of government hospitals in the state. Due to heavy rainfall, the government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer witnessed chaotic scenes as rainwater entered its premises, causing inconvenience to patients.

The video of the hospital flooded with rainwater was shared by news agency ANI. The video shows waterlogging outside the MRI department of the hospital. In the visuals, it could also be seen that the rainwater in the corridor and rooms of the hospital.Heavy rain is predicted over Rajasthan and other parts of northwest India on Friday. "Extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm) very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh on 17th and Rajasthan on 18th July," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a weather forecast.It is not the first time that rainwater has entered a hospital in Rajasthan. A similar incident took place earlier this month when chaotic scenes erupted at the Pratapgarh sub-district hospital after rainwater entered the building.Heavy rain has also caused waterlogging at buildings, including the Superintendent of Police (SP) office and water levels have increased in some areas.

