Monsoon gains pace in Bihar, IMD issues yellow alert for 18 districts

Patna, July 11 The monsoon has picked up pace in Bihar, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for 18 districts on Friday, predicting rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds with speeds up to 40 km per hour.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain with thundershowers is expected in the alerted districts. A yellow alert suggests the possibility of moderate rainfall. It may not be severe, but it might cause localised flooding in low-lying areas or disrupt outdoor activities.

The Meteorological Department has urged farmers and those residing in open spaces to remain cautious and avoid standing under trees during thunderstorms due to the risk of lightning strikes.

The Meteorological Centre in Patna stated that a low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal will shift the monsoon trough line towards Bihar, leading to widespread rainfall across the state. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in many districts until July 20, providing much-needed relief for paddy sowing and transplantation.

Bihar recorded 52 per cent less rainfall than normal during late June and the first 10 days of July this year (133 mm compared to the usual 275 mm), which had raised concerns among farmers due to the lack of moisture in fields, affecting Kharif crop plantation.

In Patna, light to moderate rain is expected on Friday, with maximum temperatures around 35 degrees Celsius and minimum around 27 degrees. Humidity levels will remain high at 80-85 per cent, leading to humid heat conditions.

In the past 24 hours, light rain was recorded in Lakhisarai, while Aurangabad was the hottest at 35.4 degrees Celsius and Gaya the coolest at 27.5 degrees.

A lack of rain in southern Bihar districts, including Patna, Gaya, Bhojpur, Nalanda, and Aurangabad, has impacted farming activities.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Nepal has caused water levels in Bihar’s rivers to rise.

The Gandak River at Dumaria Ghat in Gopalganj is nearing the danger mark, while water levels in the Ganga at Patna and the Bagmati in Muzaffarpur are also rising rapidly, increasing the threat of flooding.

The IMD has advised people in riverbank villages to remain alert and avoid risky activities such as boating or taking selfies near swollen rivers.

While the rain is expected to bring relief to farmers, caution is essential due to the threats of lightning and potential flooding, said the MeT Department officials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor