Monsoon havoc continues in eastern MP, schools shut in Mandla and Dindori

Bhopal, July 5 Heavy rains continued to lash eastern Madhya Pradesh for the second consecutive day, creating flood-like situations and severely disrupting normal life.

In several places, roads and bridges were either submerged or swept away, cutting off access and stranding residents.

Districts including Dindori, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Mandla, Rewa, and Sagar were among the worst affected by the relentless downpour over the past 30 hours. Rivers and streams in these areas are overflowing, adding to the crisis.

In Mandla, a landslide occurred on National Highway 30 on Friday, and a key bridge connecting the district to Jabalpur was washed away, impacting connectivity and emergency response efforts.

In Tikamgarh, panic gripped a tribal girls' hostel after floodwaters entered the premises. Fortunately, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams carried out a swift rescue, evacuating all students to safety.

In view of the deteriorating weather and to ensure the safety of children, the district administrations in Dindori and Mandla have declared a holiday for all schools.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for most parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh till July 8, warning of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, yellow alerts are in place for at least 20 districts, including Gwalior-Chambal, Sagar, Bhopal, and Indore, for the next 24 hours.

Jabalpur, which received 77 mm of rainfall on Friday alone, is likely to see further showers in the coming days. Across affected areas, authorities have launched rescue and relief operations. In Mandla district alone, around 300 people have been evacuated and shifted to safer locations, officials said.

Despite the havoc, the overall rainfall statistics present a silver lining. Madhya Pradesh has recorded nearly 49 per cent surplus rainfall during the current monsoon period. From June 1 to July 4, the state received 245.9 mm of rain, compared to the normal average of 164.7 mm, as per IMD data.

Bhopal, the state capital, recorded 205.4 mm of rainfall during this period, against the normal 165.5 mm, marking a 24 per cent surplus. IMD officials clarified that rainfall within 20 per cent above or below the average is considered normal. However, in some regions, rainfall remains deficient.

Districts like Shajapur and Burhanpur have reported 25-26 per cent rainfall deficit, highlighting the uneven distribution of monsoon rains across the state.

