Monsoon Intensifies in Kerala, Schools in 11 Districts Closed for Safety

As relentless monsoon showers continue to lash parts of Kerala, authorities have announced a holiday for all educational institutions in 11 districts on Monday. The move comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded red and orange alerts across various regions, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds.The districts where Monday has been declared a holiday include Wayanad, Thrissur, Kasaragod, Malappuram, Kannur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Palakkad, and Pathanamthitta. District collectors issued individual orders citing safety concerns for students and staff.

In Wayanad, the holiday extends to all schools, including professional colleges, madrasas, anganwadis, tuition centers, and special classes. However, the order does not apply to residential schools or colleges.Similarly, Thrissur officials confirmed that all educational institutions—from nurseries to professional colleges—will remain shut. Yet, students are advised that scheduled exams and interviews will go on as planned.Kasaragod district has also announced a blanket closure for all types of institutions, including central schools, madrasas, anganwadis, tuition centers, and special classes. In Malappuram, while schools, madrasas, anganwadis, and tuition centers will stay closed, residential institutions are exempt from the order. Pre-scheduled exams will also proceed as usual.

Kannur district has called for the closure of all schools, anganwadis, tuition centers, and religious education centers due to the ongoing downpour. In Idukki, a precautionary shutdown has been announced for all institutions, following days of continuous rain and forecasts of high winds. Ernakulam district has followed suit, declaring Monday a holiday for all schools, anganwadis, professional colleges, and tuition centers after an orange alert was issued.Kozhikode, under a red alert, will also shut down all schools, anganwadis, madrasas, and tuition centers for the day. In Kottayam, all institutions, including professional colleges and anganwadis, will remain closed. However, exams already on the calendar will go ahead. With an orange alert in place, Palakkad has ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including nurseries and tuition centers. That said, exams and interviews will continue as scheduled. Finally, Pathanamthitta district has closed all schools, anganwadis, tuition centers, and professional colleges for the day due to persistent rainfall.

IMD Alerts Raise Concerns

The IMD has ramped up its warnings, issuing red alerts for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod, and Malappuram, indicating the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall. Orange alerts have been declared in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Palakkad, urging authorities and residents to stay vigilant. Meanwhile, yellow alerts have been sounded in Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rain.