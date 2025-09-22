Monsoon lingers on in MP, heavy rain alert issued for Sep 25-26

Bhopal, Sep 22 The monsoon season in Madhya Pradesh is showing no signs of retreat just yet. Despite the calendar inching towards October, rain clouds continue to hover over the state, bringing intermittent showers and a fresh alert for heavy rainfall in the coming days.

According to local meteorological updates, light rain is expected to persist across most districts for the next three days.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places in Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, and Barwani.

Additionally, thunderstorm activity with lightning is expected across a wide stretch of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, and over 40 other districts.

Residents are advised to stay indoors during stormy conditions and take necessary precautions.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as unstable weather continues to affect the region.

Travellers and farmers should remain alert and follow local advisories. However, a low-pressure area forming over the region is likely to intensify, triggering heavy rainfall on September 25 and 26 — coinciding with the Navratri festivities, particularly when ‘Garba dance’ takes place under an open sky.

Authorities have issued advisories urging residents to remain cautious, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

On Sunday, more than 15 districts, including Bhopal, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, Mandla, and Narsinghpur, recorded light to moderate rainfall. The city witnessed brief traffic disruptions and waterlogging in several areas, though no major damage was reported.

In Ujjain, residents endured a day of oppressive humidity and heat before evening showers brought much-needed relief. Streets cooled down, and the sudden burst of rain was welcomed by locals preparing for Navratri celebrations.

Meteorologists suggest that this could be the final active phase of the monsoon in Madhya Pradesh.

Following the expected heavy rainfall next week, conditions may begin to stabilise, paving the way for the seasonal withdrawal of monsoon currents.

The extended rainy spell has had mixed effects — while it has replenished reservoirs and supported late-season crops, it has also delayed harvesting and disrupted daily life in urban centres.

Farmers are keeping a close watch on weather patterns, hoping for a balanced end to the season.

As Madhya Pradesh braces for another spell of showers, the state’s resilience and preparedness will be tested once again. Citizens are advised to stay updated with local weather bulletins and take necessary precautions during the upcoming heavy rain alert.

