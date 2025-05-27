Monsoon rains wreak havoc in Kerala; several trains running late

Thiruvananthapuram, May 27 Monsoon rains accompanied by gusty winds continue to lash Kerala, causing widespread damage across the state.

Several incidents of trees being uprooted, house wall collapses, and electrical short circuits have been reported from different parts of the state.

Since the onset of the monsoon last week on May 24, three casualties have been reported, prompting the state government to open a dozen relief camps in affected districts of the state.

The most major disruption on Tuesday has been the delay in train services across Kerala after fallen trees blocked railway tracks. As a result, several trains are running four to five hours behind the schedule.

According to the local meteorological office, heavy rainfall was recorded on Tuesday morning in Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts.

Vellanikara in Thrissur reported the highest rainfall at 114.7 mm, followed by 113.4 mm in Kozhikode city and 113.2 mm in Kannur.

State Public Works Department Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas visited the railway tracks near Kozhikode to assess the damage.

“We have already alerted the railways to ensure that trees along the tracks are managed properly. Meetings and review sessions with people’s representatives were held as early as April. However, this time the weather has changed drastically, which is part of the challenge,” Riyas said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall at a few places in Kerala on May 27, and at isolated places from May 28 to 30.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Kerala on May 31 and June 1, and in Lakshadweep on May 26.

Squally weather with wind speeds of 35 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is also expected along and off the Kerala coast, the IMD has warned.

