Monsoon reaches Gujarat, light to moderate rains likely: IMD

Ahmedabad, June 14 Monsoon has arrived in Gujarat and light to moderate rains are likely across the state in the next five days, the IMD said on Monday.

Participating in a meeting of the Weather Watch Group, chaired by Director of Relief, C.C. Patel at Gandhinagar, IMD official M. Mohanty said there is possibility of 96 to 104 percent rainfall during the entire monsoon.

Giving information about the rainfall in the state in the last 24 hours, Patel said that from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain has been recorded in two talukas of two districts in the state. So far the highest rain has been recorded in Nadiad of Kheda district, that is 7 mm.

An Agriculture Department official said said that the planting of kharif crops in the current year is estimated at 2,53,029 lakh hectares by June 13, as against 2,18,554 lakh hectares last year, or an increase of 2.4 per cent more than the average area under the last three years.

An Irrigation Department official said that the Sardar Sarovar Reservoir has a storage capacity of 154915 mcft of water, which is 46.37 per cent of the total storage capacity. The 206 reservoirs in the state have a storage capacity of 1,94,954 mcft of water which is 34.93 per cent of the total storage capacity. Currently two reservoirs in the state are on warning.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from various departments including the NDRF, the SDRF, Energy, Roads and Buildings, Health, Forest Department, the CWC, and the ISRO.

