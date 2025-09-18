Monsoon Session of Odisha Assembly commences; House pays tributes to deceased leaders

Bhubaneswar, Sep 18 The Monsoon Session of Odisha Assembly commenced on Thursday, with the House adjourning for the day following the passage of a condolence motion for the leaders who passed away recently.

The condolence motion was moved by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the first day of the fourth session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The motion was moved to pay homage to former minister and sitting Nuapada MLA late Rajendra Dholakia, former Deputy Speaker and Minister late Bibhuti Bhushan Singh Mardaraj, former members of the House late Prasanna Pattnaik, Karendra Majhi, Niranjan Hembram, Prafulla Kumar Bhanja, and Mohammad Rafique.

The House also condoled the death of deceased members of the Odisha Police and IR Battalion.

Paying homage to Dholakia, CM Majhi said, “He was a sweet-spoken, sociable, altruistic and popular person. He always worked for the development of farmers, labourers, Dalit and downtrodden people in the society. The veteran leader passed away at the age of 69 on September 8, 2025.”

On the other hand, the Chief Minister described Mardaraj as a popular and respected leader in state politics while paying tributes to him.

The Deputy Leader of the Opposition Prasanna Acharya, and Leader of the Congress Legislative Party Rama Chandra Kadam, among others, seconded the condolence motion.

They expressed grief and extended condolences to the bereaved families in the House.

Speaker Surama Padhy also participated in the discussions on the condolence motion, recalling the good deeds and service rendered by the departed members during their lifetimes.

She assured that the condolences of the House would be formally conveyed to the bereaved families.

The proceedings for the first day of the Odisha Assembly’s Monsoon Session concluded with a moment of silent prayer in memory of the departed souls.

It is pertinent here to mention that the fourth session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly which commenced on Thursday will conclude on September 25, after seven working days.

