Monsoon Session of UP Assembly soon

Lucknow, June 27 The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to convene the Monsoon Session of the state legislature in July 2024 or the first week of August 2024.

“The monsoon session of the state legislature is likely to be convened sometime in July 2024 or in the first week of August 2024,” said a senior official.

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s budget session that began on February 2 was adjourned sine die on February 10. Under Article 174 of the Constitution of India, the state government must convene the Monsoon Session before August 10.

It provides, “The Governor shall from time to time summon the House or each House of the Legislature of the State to meet at such time and place as he thinks fit, but six months shall not intervene between its last sitting in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session.”

This will be the first session of the state Legislative Assembly after the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

All eyes are set on unfolding political developments. The Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj, the SP will have to nominate a new leader of the opposition in the state Legislative Assembly.

Akhilesh Yadav has resigned from the Karhal Assembly seat following his election to the Lok Sabha and so have others, including SP MLA Awadhesh Prasad from the Milkipur seat of Ayodhya. There are now 10 vacancies in the state Legislative Assembly and Uttar Pradesh will witness a mini Assembly election of sorts in the coming months.

