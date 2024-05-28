Monsoon Update 2024: Monsoon to Arrive in Kerala One Day Before, More than Average Rain in These Parts of Country

Pune: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the monsoon is likely to hit Kerala in the next five days. The monsoon arrives in Kerala on June 1 every year. However, according to this revised forecast, it will hit a day earlier, i.e. on May 31. It has also been predicted that the country will receive average rainfall this year and the monsoon is likely to be above average or above normal in other parts of the country except northeast India.

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Update: Expect Hazy Skies and Light Rain with High Humidity



Cyclone Ramel, which has formed in the Bay of Bengal has led to fast movement of monsoon, and it is expected to hit Kerala in the next five days. It has also been predicted that the heat wave currently prevailing in north India will subside to some extent in the next three days.

The IMD on Monday predicted a prolonged spell of southwest monsoon for the four months of September, with the country likely to receive 106 percent of the normal rainfall. This will vary by 4 percent depending on the monsoon pattern, said the director general of the department, Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra.

The Estimates