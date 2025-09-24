Month after facing sexual misconduct charges, Rahul Mamkootathil returns to Palakkad amid protests

Palakkad, Sep 24 Congress legislator Rahul Mamkootathil, facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, returned to his Palakkad constituency in Kerala on Wednesday after a 38-day absence, triggering protests as well as support.

The first-time MLA, suspended from the Congress party pending inquiry, began his visit by paying respects at the home of Xavier, the late former constituency president.

His arrival saw protests staged by workers of the BJP and the CPI(M)’s youth wing outside his office, while police deployed additional security to avert clashes.

Undeterred, Mamkootathil moved around the constituency accompanied by groups of loyal party workers.

At one point, senior Congress MP Benny Behanan was seen embracing him, a symbolic gesture that appeared to lift the morale of the embattled legislator.

Mamkoothathil, who left his residence in Adoor at 2 a.m. to reach Palakkad, was welcomed by supporters who had gathered early in anticipation.

Though the media pressed him with questions about the charges and his political future, he responded only with a customary smile and avoided direct comments, maintaining a composed silence throughout the day.

The MLA had exited Palakkad on August 17, and after three days, the first allegations surfaced.

As the controversy widened, the Congress suspended him from primary membership, and when the Assembly convened, Speaker A.N. Shamseer allotted him a separate seat.

Mamkootathil marked his presence only on the opening day of the 12-day session, staying away for the remainder.

With the House set to reconvene shortly, speculation is mounting on whether he will return to attend proceedings.

The controversy has also sharpened divisions within the Congress. Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan has maintained a hard line, defending the party’s disciplinary action and stressing that the decision was taken collectively at the state leadership level. However, a section of leaders in Palakkad has stood firmly behind Mamkootathil, vowing to protect him despite the suspension.

His comeback to the constituency signals an attempt to reassert himself politically after weeks of absence.

For now, Mamkootathil is expected to remain in Palakkad for a few days, reconnecting with his base.

The mixed response -- support from loyalists, anger from rivals, and silence from him on the allegations -- underscores the uncertainty that continues to shadow his career. And, when his car entered the neighbouring Assembly constituency, Malampuzha, the MLA board was removed from his car.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor