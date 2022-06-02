Moose Wala had 19 bullet injuries, died within 15 minutes: post-mortem report

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report, which also stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to ante-mortem firearm injuries.

The singer-turned-politician was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

"Haemorrhagic shock which is due to ante-mortem firearm injuries described and sufficient to cause death the in the ordinary course of nature as the cause of his death," the report reads.

The report also stated that the Punjab Singer died about 15 minutes after being shot.

According to the report, around 19 wounds of bullets and injuries have been seen on the body of Sidhu.

During the attack, Sidhu Moose Wala was not hit on the face, while the rest of his body was seen with injuries and bullets.

At the same time, it has also been told in the post-mortem report that Moose Wala's right side of ribs were broken, and the liver was torn.

On the day of the incident, some people said that when Sidhu was pulled out of the vehicle after being hit by bullets, he was breathing.

People say that it took about 10 to 15 minutes to get him out of the car, during which Sidhu was breathing.

It is worth mentioning that during the attack on Sidhu Moose Wala, gangsters had fired about 20-30 bullets, after which he was taken to the hospital in a critically injured condition, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Sources said that the singer died before he was taken to the hospital. They said while the incident took place on 5.25 pm and the police got information at 5.50 pm.

The sources said that the presence of gunpowder on the singer's body indicated that he was fired upon from very close range and the weapon was brought close to his body.

Sidhu Moose Wala was cremated at his native village Moosa in the Mansa district of Punjab.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

Punjab Police have also made an arrest in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Manpreet Singh, who was detained from Uttarakhand, has been arrested, informed sources said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Punjabi singer had fought the recent assembly election in Punjab on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla. He joined Congress in December last year.

Punjab Police on Monday detained six people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Moose Wala's murder, STF sources said.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has also begun questioning Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar jail in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case after Canada-based Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder. Brar is a close aide of Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

Punjab Police have registered an FIR in Mansa against unknown persons under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

