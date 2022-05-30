Moose Wala murder plot hatched in Delhi's Tihar Jail?

The murder plot of Sidhu Moose Wala is suspected to have been hatched in Delhi's Tihar Jail, as a phone number in connection with the singer's killing has been tracked back to the jail, according to sources.

A few days ago a criminal namely Shahrukh was arrested by Delhi Police. He was found to be using a messaging app to communicate from jail with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who has claimed responsibility for the death of the singer.

Since Brar is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Delhi Police Special Cell suspecting the involvement of the gang is questioning gangster Bishnoi and his aides Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana in connection with Moose Wala's murder. Bishnoi is currently lodged in a jail in Rajasthan.

Punjab Police on Sunday said that the attack on Moose Wala seemed to be due to an inter-gang war.

Earlier today Delhi Police said that it suspected that the murder of Moose Wala could be in a result of the killing last year of Vikramjit alias Vicky Middukhera.

According to the Delhi police special cell both the names of Moose Wala and his manager, Shaganpreet came up in connection with the murder of Vicky in August last year.

Special Cell of Delhi Police recently became aware of the nexus of notorious gangster Neeraj Bawania and Tillu Tajpuria. Bawania and Tajpuria teamed up with different gangsters Kaushal Chaudhary, Davinder Bhambia, and Lucky Patial from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Delhi Police had arrested about a dozen miscreants of this five-member gang in connection with the murder of Vicky. Those arrested were identified as sharpshooter Sajjan Singh alias Bholu, Anil Kumar alias Lath and Ajay Kumar alias Sunny Kaushal. During interrogation, the arrested trio had revealed about the involvement of a Moose Wala and his manager in the Vicky murder case. Moose Wala's manager was named as accused in the FIR registered in this case.

As per reports, Vicky was a close friend of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is serving time in jail in Bharatpur, Rajasthan since 2017 for various crimes.

In a post on his purported Facebook page, gangster Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the murder of singer Moose Wala.

Meanwhile, a forensic team on Monday investigated the vehicle which Moose Wala was driving when he was shot dead in Mansa village. Punjab Police has constituted a three-member SIT to probe the killing.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor