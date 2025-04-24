Moradabad: 20-year-old Dies of Heart Attack While Riding Bullet Bike in Uttar Pradesh; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh (April 24, 2025): A 20-year-old man named Hanjala died of a heart attack while riding his Bullet motorcycle in the Pachpedha area under Kotwali Katghar police station limits, officials said Wednesday. The incident, which occurred on Monday afternoon, was captured on CCTV and surfaced on Wednesday. Hanjala was the son of a local businessman and had gone out around 3:30 p.m. to collect payments from workers. As he reached near a mosque in the Pachpedha area, he suddenly started trembling on his bike.

He tried to control the motorcycle but lost balance and fell onto a stationary two-wheeler near a pole. He was seen writhing in pain on the road for a few minutes. A passerby noticed him and rushed to help. Soon after, local residents gathered at the spot and tried to revive him.

One man sprinkled water on his face and another gave him CPR. Despite their efforts, Hanjala showed no signs of movement. He was taken to the hospital immediately where doctors declared him dead. The cause of death was confirmed as a heart attack.

According to family members, Hanjala had no prior health issues. He is survived by two younger sisters and a younger brother. The incident has left the local community in shock.