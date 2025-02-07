Moradabad Accident: Speeding Car Runs Over Schoolgirls in Uttar Pradesh; Two in Critical Condition

Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh (February 7, 2025): A speeding car hit a group of schoolgirls in Ramganga Vihar, leaving several injured. The accident occurred near the Golden Gate and Anandam City Housing Society Road under Civil Lines police station limits. Two students are in critical condition.

Witnesses said the girls, students of Shirdi Sai School, were covered in blood, creating panic in the area. Locals caught the driver and handed him over to the police. The injured were taken to Vivekananda Hospital.

The father of one student claimed the car chased the girls before ramming into them. Five young men were inside the Baleno car. Four fled after the vehicle stopped. Police detained the driver, identified as Shagun. The other suspects were named as Lakshya Pareja, Divyanshu, Uday, and Kaushik Yash Sirohi.

Parents said it was the last day of school. After collecting their board exam ID cards, the girls were walking when the car approached at high speed. Families alleged the crash was intentional, accusing the suspects of attempting to harm the students. Police have launched an investigation.