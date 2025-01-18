Moradabad Police Act on Social Media Post on X to Rescue Woman Held by Family

Moradabad police rescued a woman, the daughter of a former councillor, after she took to the social media platform 'X' to allege that her family was holding her captive. In her post, she tagged the Chief Minister, Director General of Police (DGP), and Additional Director General of Police (ADG), prompting authorities to take swift action.

The 22-year-old woman, a resident of Agwanpur in the Civil Lines area of Moradabad, was freed from alleged captivity after posting her distress on 'X'. Following her rescue, she lodged a formal complaint against her three brothers, accusing them of imprisoning her in their home.

According to a report of TOI, Civil Lines SHO Manish Saxena stated, "We were alerted about the woman's captivity through a social media post. Upon speaking with her, she denied being hostage but confirmed that she was threatened by her brothers and is an adult."

