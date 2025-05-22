Moradabad Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Collapses, Dies on Road; Tragic Incident Caught on CCTV (VIDEO)

Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh (May 22, 2025): A shocking incident was reported in Bhojpur police station area of Moradabad district, Uttar Pradesh, where a 25-year-old man collapsed and died while walking on the road. The entire incident was captured on a roadside CCTV camera. The deceased has been identified as Rehan Qureshi. He reportedly had lunch at home and was on his way to his shop when the incident occurred.

In the CCTV footage, Rehan is seen walking just a few steps before suddenly collapsing on the road. Locals rushed to help him after noticing the fall. His family members also reached the spot and immediately took him to a nearby clinic.

Doctors at the clinic referred him to another facility. However, Rehan died before he could be shifted to the district hospital.

The exact cause of death is yet to be determined.

Rehan worked at a mobile phone shop. He got married seven months ago to a woman from Ramnagar in Uttarakhand. His sudden death has left the local community in deep shock.