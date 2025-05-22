Moradabad Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Collapses On Road While Waking, Dies of Suspected Heart Attack; Shocking Video Surfaces

In a tragic and sudden incident in Bhojpur town of Moradabad district, a 25-year-old man, Rehan Qureshi, collapsed and died of a suspected heart attack on the evening of Wednesday, May 21. This marks the third case of an unexpected death among young individuals in the area over the past two months. Rehan, a resident of Mohalla Badi Mandi, had just left his home after dinner to walk to his SIM card retail shop when the incident occurred. Eyewitnesses reported that within minutes of stepping outside, he appeared to lose balance and collapsed on top of a street dog that was lying on the roadside. The entire sequence was captured on nearby CCTV cameras.

Passersby rushed to assist Rehan, but he was found unresponsive. He was initially taken to a nearby private clinic, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. His family then transported him to Moradabad in a desperate attempt to revive him, but unfortunately, he could not be saved. Speaking to the media, Mohammad Aslam, Medical Officer in charge at the local Community Health Centre, stated, “The chances of heat stroke seem unlikely, given that he had just come from an indoor environment. A sudden cardiac event is more probable, though the exact cause will be determined by the post-mortem report.”

Rehan had been married just seven months ago. He is survived by his wife Najma, father Gufran, mother Rukhsana, and three siblings. The repeated pattern of sudden deaths in young individuals has raised concern in the district, prompting calls for greater awareness and health screenings.