Moradabad Tragedy: Young Couple Dies by Suicide in Front of Goods Train

A shocking and heartbreaking incident has occurred in Moradabad, where a young man and woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a goods train. Despite desperate attempts by bystanders to stop them, the couple paid no heed and tragically ended their lives, causing a stir in the area. Upon receiving information, police immediately arrived at the scene, took custody of the bodies for post-mortem, and have initiated an investigation to ascertain the reasons behind the suicide.

According to information received, the incident took place within the limits of Bilari Police Station in Moradabad.

Locals reported that before the goods train approached, the two were holding hands and were seen embracing and crying as the train drew near. The loco pilot of the speeding goods train signaled them to move away and repeatedly blew the horn, but they did not budge from the tracks. Both died on the spot after being hit by the train, their bodies reportedly severed into five pieces.

The deceased have been identified as Sushant and Aashi, both residents of Saifpur Jagan village, falling under Bilari Police Station. Sushant lived with his elder brother in Moradabad and worked in a factory, having returned to his village just a few days ago. Aashi had passed her 12th-grade examination this year. In the early hours of Thursday, around 1 AM, both left their homes without informing anyone and reached the Moradabad-Chandausi railway line, where they collectively died by suicide.

Moradabad police, providing details of the incident, stated that the bodies were found in five pieces and have been sent for post-mortem. The families of the deceased are being questioned. Preliminary investigation suggests this is a case of suicide. Police stated that further legal action will be taken after the post-mortem report.