Moradabad: Video of a man performing stunts on bike goes viral

A video of a man stunting on a bullet bike in Moradabad went viral on social media, police officials identified the bullet number and took necessary legal action.

Another incident where youth is risking the life of themselves and others around them in the process of making videos on social media has come fore, Moradabad.

On Friday, a video of a man went viral on social media, in which a young man was sitting on the side of a bullet, in the Pakbada police station area and was driving the bullet at a high speed on the National Highway of Pakbada.

He was performing stunts by sitting on one side of the bullet bike. He put his and others' lives at risk by performing such a stunt on a Highway.

The video shows the man riding the vehicle so fast that if he missed the balance by any chance, his life would have been in danger.

The Police have also started a continuous checking campaign to stop such dangerous stunts but still the process of making such videos of youth for the sake of social media is not stopping, said the superintendent of Police traffic of Moradabad.

SP Traffic of Moradabad, Ashok Kumar said that cognizance of the viral video has been taken and Bagoda police station has been directed to identify the bike driver, and bike number and take action.

The SP Traffic said that his driving license would be cancelled and a penalty would also be imposed on him.

In another such incident in Moradabad, 2 videos of making reels on film songs while sitting on the bonnet of luxury and expensive vehicles went viral, taking action against both the youths, police seized the vehicles, and SSP ordered the suspension of driving license.

In the first video which is going viral on social media, a young man is walking on the highway sitting on the bonnet of a sedan car and making his reel on a song which is going viral on social media. legal action has been taken against him and his vehicle has also been seized by Moradabad police.

And in the second video which is going viral on social media, a young man is sitting on top of a Thar jeep holding a pistol in his hand. He did this for the sake of making a reel on a song that is going viral on social media.

The police seized the Thar jeep which was without a number.

Moradabad's SSP Hemchand Meena has said that since such incidents are not stopping, the vehicles of those involved would be seized and their driving license would also be suspended.

( With inputs from ANI )

