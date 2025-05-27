Moradabad Woman Dies by Suicide After Alleged Harassment by In-Laws; Records Video Before Death

A young woman who entered a love marriage just four months ago has died by suicide at her in-laws' home in Moradabad. Before her death, she recorded a disturbing video, directly accusing her in-laws of relentless harassment.In the emotional video, the woman stated, "I don't know what will happen to me after my death, but it certainly won't be worse than this life. My sister-in-law and father-in-law tell me every day, 'Why don't you die?' My sister-in-law and father-in-law are responsible for my death." Her father has since come forward, accusing her in-laws of murder. The incident occurred in Sundarnagar, Pipalsana, under the Bhojpur police station limits. Salim Ahmed, a resident of Mohalla Sarai Gulzarimal in Moradabad, informed police that his daughter, Amreen, had married Junaid of Mohalla Sundarnagar, Pipalsana, four months prior. Junaid's family had reportedly opposed the union, but the couple went ahead with the marriage against their wishes. Amreen's final message, a video lasting 2 minutes and 37 seconds, detailed her torment:

"My Father-in-Law and Sister-in-Law are Responsible for My Death"

"Since my health deteriorated and I had a miscarriage, I have been suffering a lot. Sometimes these people don't even let me eat," Amreen said in the video. "My father-in-law and sister-in-law are responsible for my death. They constantly instigate my husband against me. Everyone tells me to die. My husband is in Bengaluru, my father-in-law and sister-in-law are at home, and they have made my life difficult. I don't know what will happen to me after my death, but it certainly won't be worse than this life." She then allegedly hanged herself.

"My In-Laws Are Beating Me, Please Save Me"

Amreen's father, Salim, recounted a harrowing phone call on May 24, at approximately 2:30 PM. Amreen video-called him, crying and pleading, "Abba, my in-laws are beating me, please save me." Distraught, Salim, along with family members Samir, Kaushar Begum, and Maisar Jahan, immediately rushed to her in-laws' home in Pipalsana. There, they discovered Amreen's body lying on a cot in the courtyard. Villagers present informed them that the girl had died by suicide.Despite the apparent suicide, Amreen's father firmly believes, "My daughter has been murdered. Her in-laws tortured her immensely." Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Amreen's death.

