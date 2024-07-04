Moral policing: Couple harassed in K'taka; police register case

Bengaluru, July 4 The police in Karnataka's Shivamogga district have registered a case against four persons who have been accused of harassing a couple while they were spending time together, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the Tunga Reservoir on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the couple, who are in a relationship, had gone to the reservoir along with their common friend.

When they were spending time talking to each other, a group of four local youths approached them.

The youths had misbehaved with the couple and assaulted the woman's boyfriend and his friend.

They also asked both to leave the place and leave the girl behind. Eventually, the police were informed, following which a team rushed to the spot and rescued the young woman.

The police have registered a case of kidnapping against the accused youths.

