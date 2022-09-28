Moral policing: Girls at garba venues in Gujarat being cautioned against 'Love jihad'

Ahmedabad, Sep 28 Bajrang Dal (VHP's sister organisation) activists are visiting garba venues in the city to create awareness among Hindu girls and women against falling

into the trap of 'Love Jihad'.

VHP-Bajrang Dal spokesman Hitendrasinh Rajput told on Wednesday that some 40 activists visited two garba venue sites on Tuesday and distributed leaflets among girls and women asking them to be careful while speaking to youths and males from other communities or religion.

Rajput said during surprise checking, they had found four youths of minority community at the R K Party plot, of which three succeeded in fleeing, while one was caught and beaten up.

Muslim youths don't participate in garba with religious ferver but with malafied intention of luring Hindu girls, that is why they are carrying out surprise checks which will continue throughout Navratri across the state, Rajput reasoned.

