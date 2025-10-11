Morari Bapu urges preservation of Sanatan Dharma, temple culture

Gopnath (Gujarat), Oct 11 Renowned spiritual leader and Ram Katha narrator Morari Bapu delivered a powerful message at the on-going Ram Katha in Gopnath, emphasising the collective responsibility to preserve Sanatan Dharma and temple culture.

Addressing thousands of devotees from across India, he described Sanatan Dharma as not merely a faith but a vital heritage and identity that must be safeguarded.

During his discourse, Morari Bapu highlighted the divine significance of Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva, Mata Bhavani, Lord Hanuman, and Lord Ganesha, urging followers to honour their sacred legacy.

“Sanatan Dharma’s essence lies in understanding its spiritual principles,” he said, addressing misconceptions about Hindu deities and encouraging active participation in preserving traditions.

Drawing inspiration from Chanakya, Bapu noted that symbols of heaven and hell are evident in modern society.

He called for the maintenance and renovation of temples dedicated to Ram, Krishna, Shiva, and Bhavani in villages nationwide, announcing a Rs 1.25 lakh grant from “Shri Chitrakootdham Talgajarda” to support such initiatives.

Reflecting on the historic installation of Ram Lalla’s idol in Ayodhya after 500 years, Bapu shared his personal presence at the event alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders.

He expressed concern that some invited guests did not attend due to other commitments.

Bapu elaborated on the spiritual roles of Lord Ram, representing Bramha, and Lord Krishna, guiding humanity toward righteousness. He stressed that embracing Sanatan Dharma strengthens devotees without causing harm to others.

“It is our duty to protect our spiritual heritage collectively,” he urged, emphasising respect for cultural values in today’s world.

The Gopnath Ram Katha, marking Morari Bapu’s 965th discourse in his six-decade spiritual journey, has drawn thousands of attendees from Gujarat and beyond. His call to action resonates as a clarion for preserving India’s rich spiritual legacy, inspiring devotees to uphold temple culture and the timeless principles of Sanatan Dharma.

