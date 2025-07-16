‘More NDA allies will oppose SIR’, says Congress as TDP seeks clarity from ECI

New Delhi, July 16 After key NDA ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) sought clarity on controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral poll, senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Wednesday called it a clear signal that more NDA allies could break ranks and speak out against what he described as a “grave threat” to democracy.

Tiwari's remarks came a day after the TDP submitted a detailed four-page representation to the ECI, questioning the intent and implications of the ongoing SIR process.

“This is not just an administrative issue. This is a big danger, a danger to democracy. The way the BJP is allegedly misusing the ECI, it seems they are trying to wipe out established voter bases to bring in dictatorship through the back door. This is nothing short of the murder of democracy. And mark my words, more allies of this government will rise and speak against this,” Tiwari told IANS.

Responded to the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's recent outreach to the family of a 20-year-old college student in Balasore, Odisha, who died after setting herself on fire following alleged police inaction on her sexual harassment complaint.

“I thank LoP Rahul Gandhi for his compassionate gesture. Let’s be clear - this is not a suicide, it is murder by the system, a system that the BJP has failed to uphold. A young woman cried for justice from door to door - state and central authorities included - but no one listened. She was forced to take such a drastic step. The BJP must answer this. God will not forgive those who remain silent,” Tiwari said.

He further slammed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for raking up Operation Blue Star, accusing the ruling party of trying to divert attention from current failures.

“Just yesterday, the US President claimed he had brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Is India so weak now that our soldiers must retreat at the word of another nation? The silence of PM Modi on this is deafening. Trump has made such claims 23 times. Why is the Prime Minister quiet? What is the secret behind this silence?” Tiwari asked.

On the upcoming Parliament monsoon session, Tiwari said that Congress will raise multiple questions during the session. “Where are the killers of our 26 soldiers in Pahalgam? Has any action been taken? Was Operation Sindoor halted under pressure from the US? These are serious questions. The voter list is being manipulated in Bihar - democracy is being strangled. The External Affairs Ministry must explain why India stood alone in Operation Sindoor.”

He further said the Congress will convene a joint strategy meeting with other INDIA bloc members ahead of the session to finalise a common agenda.

“This fight is not just political - it’s for saving democracy. And we are not alone in it,” Tiwari added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor