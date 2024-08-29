More rain likely for Delhi on Friday too, Gujarat could see respite soon: IMD scientist

New Delhi, Aug 29 The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Delhi, where several parts have been experiencing rainfall since early Thursday, is set to see showers all across the day and on Friday too but will be dry thereafter.

Talking to IANS, IMD scientist, Dr Soma Sen said that light to moderate rain was expected to continue in the national capital throughout the day, after 9 cm was recorded till 8 a.m. and a Yellow was issued.

She attributed the showers in the national capital to a deep depression over Gujarat, which is causing some moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea, as well as the trough in the vicinity being active. As per the Met department, a cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Uttar Pradesh and an east-west trough runs from it to the circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal.

Dr Sen also noted that Punjab and Haryana, as well as eastern Uttar Pradesh, would experience heavy rain throughout Thursday.

She also forecast heavy rain in flood-battered Gujarat, especially in the western Saurashtra and Kutch regions, but said it would decrease from Friday and further diminish the day after.

Dr Sen also said that a low-pressure system persists in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to move westward, and as a result, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall again in various parts of India. Rainfall has been increasing from Thursday in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and the North Coastal region of Andhra Pradesh, she added.

Several parts of Delhi-NCR had been experiencing heavy rain since early Thursday, causing water-logging on the streets and traffic jams.

Meanwhile, 18 districts in Gujarat have been severely affected by much higher-than-normal rainfall.

The worst-hit areas include Kutch, Dwarka, Jamnagar, Morbi, Surendranagar, Junagadh, Rajkot, Botad, Gir Somnath, Amreli, and Bhavnagar, and the situation was not expected to improve in the next five days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor