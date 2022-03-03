More rains likely in TN, surroundings: IMD

New Delhi, March 3 The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean on Thursday is likely to intensify into a deep depression during next 24 hours bringing in thundershowers and more rains over Tamil Nadi coastal areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s 1 p.m bulletin, the depression is likely to move north-westwards along & off east coast of Sri Lanka towards north Tamil Nadu Coast during next 48 hours.

The well marked low pressure area from Wednesday over Central parts of South Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean has concentrated into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean on March 3 morning (5.30 a.m) and continued to be at the same region at 8.30 a.m at about 420 kms south-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 760 kms south-southeast of Nagappattinam (Tamil Nadu), 820 kms south-southeast of Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) and about 900 kms south-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu).

"It is likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 24 hours. It is likely to move northwestwards along and off east coast of Sri Lanka towards north Tamil Nadu Coast during next 48 hours," the IMD said.

Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall/thunder shower at a few places are likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on Thursday itself; light to moderate rainfall/thunder shower at many places with isolated heavy rainfall likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, while light to moderate rainfall/thunder shower are expected at a few places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Friday.

The IMD also said, there will be light to moderate rainfall, thunder shower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal; light to moderate rainfall/thunder shower at many places with isolated heavy falls very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema over the weekend.

It has warned of squally winds and rough to very rough seas and already issued warnings for fisherfolk for coastal Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor