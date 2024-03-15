More than 23 lakh new voters added from 2019 to 2024: Haryana CEO

Chandigarh, March 15 Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal on Friday said that more than 23 lakh new voters have been added from 2019 to 2024.

At a review meeting here, it was informed that the number of voters in the age group of 100 to 109 is 10,759, and there are 41 voters above the age of 120, out of which eight voters are from Gurugram.

“From 2019 to 2024 more than 23 lakh new voters have been added. The final publication of this voter list was done on January 22,” the CEO said.

At least 1 crore 98 lakh 23 thousand 168 voters will be eligible to participate in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

The number of first-time voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years is three lakh 63 thousand 491, including two lakh 43 thousand 133 men and one lakh 20 thousand 339 women voters.

To ensure no violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission has developed the C-Vigil app, which functions as the third eye.

Any reports of malpractice can be updated on this app, and the identity of the reporter remains confidential. The usage of this app is very easy. Any common citizen can report violations of the Model Code of Conduct by providing photos, audios and videos via their mobile phones. This app can be downloaded from any app store.

