More than 76 lakh farmers received Rs 1,600 crore via DBT: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Aug 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, released the 20th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi during a programme held in Varanasi. Through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), he transferred over Rs 20,500 crore to the bank accounts of more than 9.7 crore farmers across the country.

Addressing a state-level felicitation programme in Banswara, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new era of farmer welfare and rural development is unfolding.

As part of this initiative, the 20th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of over 76 lakh farmers in Rajasthan, amounting to Rs 1,600 crore.

CM Sharma highlighted the transformation brought by the PM-Kisan Yojana in the lives of small and marginal farmers. Fertilizer subsidies worth lakhs of crores have provided significant relief.

Over 10,000 new Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) have been formed. Initiatives like e-NAM for online agri-trade, minimum support price (MSP) with a 50 per cent profit margin over cost, and expansion of the PM Crop Insurance Scheme have empowered farmers, he said.

The Chief Minister said that he has announced an increase in the state’s Kisan Samman Nidhi to Rs 9,000 recently which will soon be taken to Rs 12,000. So far, Rs 6,800 crore has been disbursed to over 76 lakh farmers.

For 2025-26, Rs 25,000 crore in interest-free short-term crop loans will benefit 35 lakh farmers, while Rs 400 crore in long-term loans is being provided with a 5 per cent interest subsidy.

Around 32 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have been procured at MSP, and wheat bonuses worth Rs 450 crore have been distributed.

CM Sharma said that under PM Kusum Yojana, farmers have benefited from the generation of 1,500 MW of solar power.

Efforts to provide daytime electricity have reached 22 districts. Additionally, Rs 12,000 crore worth of work orders have been issued under the Ram Jal Setu Link Project.

A long-standing water issue has been resolved through the Yamuna Water Agreement with Haryana.

The Chief Minister emphasised PM Modi's commitment to tribal welfare through initiatives like Dharti Aaba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan and the PM Janman Abhiyan, launched on Tribal Pride Day.

These programmes aim to ensure basic amenities in tribal-dominated villages. CM Sharma announced a hike in the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) fund from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 1,500 crore.

Seven new ashram hostels, three residential schools, and 250 Maa-Badi centers have been approved. Honorariums for teachers and cooks at Maa-Badi centers have been raised by 10 per cent.

Forest produce from tribal communities is now being marketed through 530 Van Dhan centers.

Sites like Mangarh Dham, Dungar Baranda (Dungarpur), Bansia Charpota (Banswara), and the Veer Balika Kalibai Museum (Udaipur) are being developed to honor tribal history.

The Chief Minister shared that 17.37 lakh pucca houses have been built under PM Awas Yojana–Gramin in Rajasthan, with an additional Rs 8,544 crore approved for 7.12 lakh new homes. He stressed that tribal and farming communities are vital to the vision of a prosperous Rajasthan by 2047.

Tribal Area Development and District In-Charge Minister Babu Lal Kharari noted the role of Jan Dhan accounts in delivering benefits efficiently. He announced a maize processing unit for tribal regions and highlighted the Kalibai Museum as a cultural milestone.

Animal Husbandry Minister Joraram Kumawat emphasized livestock welfare through schemes like the Gopal Credit Card and the Mukhyamantri Mangala Pashu scheme, under the guidance of PM Modi and CM Sharma.

