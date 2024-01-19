More Than Amrit Kaal, Country Needs Shiksha Kaal: Mallikarjun Kharge Hits Out at Modi Govt Over Education

On Friday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Modi government, expressing concern over the state of education in the country. He emphasized that in 2024, India will strive to ensure justice for its students.

More than Amrit Kaal, we need Shiksha Kaal for India, he said in a post on X. In 2024, India shall ensure NYAY for our students from the Modi Government, for its report card on Education is marked with gross Failure, he said citing the Annual State of Education Report (ASER).

📚56.7% of 14 to 18-year-old students in Rural India can't do Class 3 Math.… pic.twitter.com/wwDBBBkNrb — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 19, 2024

Citing the report, he highlighted, 56.7 percent of 14 to 18-year-old students in rural India lack proficiency in class 3 math, and 26.5 percent of this age group still struggle to read a class 2 level text fluently in their regional language. Additionally, he pointed out that 25 percent of youth in the 17-18 age group have discontinued their education, primarily citing lack of interest as the main reason.

Kharge also posted a 35-second video along with his post that alleged that the "BJP is destroying the future of our young.