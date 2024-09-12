More trouble in store for Kerala's Additional DGP Ajith Kumar

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 12 In more trouble for Kerala's Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M. R. Ajith Kumar, state Police chief Sheikh Darvesh Saheb has now recommended a Vigilance probe against him.

Saheb recommended the vigilance probe on the allegations levelled by CPI-M-backed independent legislator P. V. Anvar that Kumar and his relatives have amassed huge wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Kumar was being probed for a string of allegations levelled by Anvar.

Last week, Anvar met Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan Vijayan and CPI(M) state Secretary M. V.Govindan and briefed them about how Kumar is "engaging" in undesirable activities and getting support from Vijayan's political secretary P. Sasi.

Earlier, Anvar equated the ADGP to a notorious "criminal" who has "modelled himself on fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim".

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) also raised the issue of Kumar's meeting with two top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders.

During the meeting with CM Vijayan on Wednesday, the LDF raised this issue and wanted action against Kumar.

Saheb will now be taking statements from Kumar on all the allegations raised by Anvar and also his meetings with the RSS leaders, while Vigilance Department Chief Yogesh Gupta is expected to take the statement, as and when CM Vijayan gives the nod for a vigilance probe.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led opposition was out on the streets protesting against CM Vijayan for "shielding" Kumar as he was his "agent", and the "conduit" between the BJP to see that the cases against his daughter and him were amicably settled.

On Wednesday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan wrote to CM Vijayan and sought a report on the allegations levelled by Anvar against the ADGP and phone tapping issue.

Anvar alleged that he had several phone recordings of police officers and he had leaked a recorded telephonic conversation between him and Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police, Sujith Das.

The SP was heard saying, in the recording, that the ADGP had taken Rs 2 crore as a bribe from a person.

