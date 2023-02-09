"More you throw muck, the better the lotus will bloom": Modi issues warning to opposition in his Rajya Sabha speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, February 9, replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha. Amid heavy sloganeering by the Opposition parties, the Prime Minister listed the work done by the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Presenting a contrast of development initiatives during the regime of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the BJP leader gave a befitting reply to Congress'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the more his government is attacked, the more it will bloom. The Narendra Modi-led BJP holds the reins at the Centre, the party's symbol is a lotus flower, which grows in muddy water. PM was replying to the allegations made by opposition members around the government favouring Gautam Adani and the family business. On January 25 morning (Indian time), US-based research firm Hindenburg Research released a report alleging Adani group and promoters of ‘fraud' claiming that they feel the companies' stocks will fall.

I want to tell the Opposition MPs, the more 'keechad' (sludge) you will throw at us, the lotus will bloom even more. So, you all have an equal role in making the lotus bloom, and I think all of them for that," PM said in the Parliament.The PM was replying back at the oppositions raising slogans at the BJP government's silence over the Adani Group and other issues amid chaos in the house. Earlier, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, "PM didn't answer our question on Adani issue yesterday. Modi ji always speaks diverting from the real issue. We raised questions on how Adani become a millionaire and how such lefty loans were given to him, but non were answered. "Meanwhile, Adani Group issued clarification after Himachal Excise and Taxation Department inspects stocks of Adani Wilmar on Thursday.

