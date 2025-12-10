Morena Accident: 4 Bomb Squad Personnel Killed, One Critically Injured After Police Vehicle Rams Into Truck in Sagar

Four bomb squad personnel were killed and one in a critical condition at the hospital after their vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Wednesday, December 10. The accident occurred on National Highway-44 near Bhandri Malthone when they were returning home after completing their shifts.

The incident occurred at around 4 am when five security guards were returning from Morena. The police van collided with a head-on upcoming truck; the collision was so severe that all four occupants of the vehicle died on the spot and one was in critical condition.

VIDEO | Morena, Madhya Pradesh: Four bomb squad personnel killed, one critically injured after police vehicle rams into truck on NH-44 in Sagar.



(Source: Third Party)



However, the exact cause of the accident is not yet known. Police are investigating the matter. The deceased has been identified as Pradhuman Dixit, Aman Kaurav, Dang Master Vinod Sharma and driver Paramlal Tomar. All three

Constable Rajveen Chauhan of Morena was seriously injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment at the Bansal Hospital.

